MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.41. 768,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. MasTec has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.