MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MTZ stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 768,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,736. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. MasTec has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

