MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MTZ stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.41. 768,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

