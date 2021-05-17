Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $87,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.02. 184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,124. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

