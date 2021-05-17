Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 20.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.