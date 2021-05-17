Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

MBII stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $469,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

