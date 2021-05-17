MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $196.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.26 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $786.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $810.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $890.78 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $456.30 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

