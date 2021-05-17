Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

MRKR stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

