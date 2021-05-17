Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

MRVI opened at $37.93 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

