Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn ($0.72) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -22.2%.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

