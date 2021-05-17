MannKind Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. MannKind has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

