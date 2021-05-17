Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $246.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

