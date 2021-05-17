Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 16,919 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

