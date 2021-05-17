Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.