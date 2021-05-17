Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 929 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

