Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.97

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 49080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

