Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 60.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $637,708.72 and $7,005.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.