Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.