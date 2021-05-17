LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

