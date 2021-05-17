LYNC Network (LYNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,465.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $874,900.21 and approximately $4,465.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,000 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

