LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €629.00 ($740.00).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC opened at €628.10 ($738.94) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €604.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €527.69.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.