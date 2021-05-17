Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

