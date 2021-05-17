Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

