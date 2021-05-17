LSV Asset Management Takes Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

