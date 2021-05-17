LSV Asset Management Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.52 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $806.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

