LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 9,100 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $28.11 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,712 shares of company stock worth $4,095,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

