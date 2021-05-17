LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 44.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Biglari alerts:

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 21,688 shares of company stock worth $3,648,542 over the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $156.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.