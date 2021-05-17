LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,789 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.76 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.