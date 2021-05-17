Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.