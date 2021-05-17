Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 97,582 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 97,582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

NYSE TJX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

