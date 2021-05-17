Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,617 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Halliburton worth $61,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

