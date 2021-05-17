Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $95.47 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

