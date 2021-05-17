Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1,749.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,176 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 332,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $47,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,130 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

EA stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.