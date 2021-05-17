Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

