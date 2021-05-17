Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

