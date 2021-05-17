Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 3.2%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,176,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 147.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

