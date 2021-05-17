Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

LFUS opened at $257.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day moving average of $255.64. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

