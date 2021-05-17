Lisk Price Reaches $5.88 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00013520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $752.51 million and $94.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,999,658 coins and its circulating supply is 128,069,390 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

