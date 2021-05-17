LiquidApps Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,334.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $24.91 million and $19,334.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 182.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

