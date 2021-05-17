Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

