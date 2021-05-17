Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Linde stock opened at $301.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

