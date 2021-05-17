Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose Sells 1,734 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$75.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.10. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$31.14 and a 1 year high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Several research firms have commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

