LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $429,554.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.01277835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

