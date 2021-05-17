Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.23 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

