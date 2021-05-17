Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

