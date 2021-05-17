Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $562,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $991,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

