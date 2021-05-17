Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

