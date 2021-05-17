Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Linde by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $177.92 and a 1-year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

