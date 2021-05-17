Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

