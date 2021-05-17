Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Leslie’s by 33.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.31. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

